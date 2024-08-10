Stantec (TSE:STN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$125.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.69.

Shares of STN traded down C$2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 336,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$122.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2061012 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

