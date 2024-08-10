Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. 62,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.15. Standex International has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

