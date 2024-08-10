SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,774. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

