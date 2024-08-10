Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $98.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $87.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,652,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $12,814,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

