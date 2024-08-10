SPACE ID (ID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.29 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $247.59 million and $7.29 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,219,805 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 662,219,805.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.35840592 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $7,442,814.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.