Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAH

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 222,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $2,475,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,557,610.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,811 shares of company stock worth $5,669,568. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,473,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.