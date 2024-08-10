Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 150.01% and a negative net margin of 130.16%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Sonendo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sonendo Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of SONX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sonendo alerts:

About Sonendo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.