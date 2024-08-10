Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Lowered to $1.35 at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.35 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 755,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.62. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares in the company, valued at $295,590.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 52,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

