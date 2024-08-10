Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells $2,664,409.01 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,351,942.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of -1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

