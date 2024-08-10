Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Down 0.2%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.96 and last traded at C$18.10. 20,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 32,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFTC. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.63.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

