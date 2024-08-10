Snehal Patel Acquires 5,500 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $72,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,919,694.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $23,835.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Snehal Patel acquired 174,825 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLSI

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.