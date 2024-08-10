SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMRT. Colliers Securities cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 2,939,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,578. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

