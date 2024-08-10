Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

ZZZ stock opened at C$34.97 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

