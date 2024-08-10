Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.97. The company had a trading volume of 177,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.09. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.23.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

