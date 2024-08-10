Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.50.

SPG traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

