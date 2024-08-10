Silver Spike Investment Corp. (SSIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 27th

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Silver Spike Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 101.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SSIC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.60. 7,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,437. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

