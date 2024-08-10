Sidoti Csr Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens Price Performance

CIA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,655. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Citizens has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.69.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 135,069 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citizens by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

