Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin Stock Performance

Shares of GDWN traded down GBX 60 ($0.77) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,540 ($96.36). 2,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,694.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,496.14. The stock has a market cap of £566.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,607.66 and a beta of 0.65. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 4,500 ($57.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,860 ($113.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 66.50 ($0.85) dividend. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 5,502.39%.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

