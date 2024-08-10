Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$95.13. 1,860,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$63.16 and a 1-year high of C$123.20. The stock has a market cap of C$115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$86.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.44.

Get Shopify alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total value of C$26,754.26. In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$26,754.26. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$25,533.75. Insiders sold a total of 60,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.