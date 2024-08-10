Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,919,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

