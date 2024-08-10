Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

