Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong Sell”

Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.76.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 9,246,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,268,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,416,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

