Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

SHEN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 291,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,397. The company has a market cap of $832.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Volk bought 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $52,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $319,699. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

