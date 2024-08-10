Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 3%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 4,278,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,354,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

