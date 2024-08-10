Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.1 %

SERA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,807. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.06. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Sera Prognostics

In other Sera Prognostics news, insider Paul Kearney sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $85,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sera Prognostics news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $43,915.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,000.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Kearney sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $85,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $527,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.