Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.10

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Senior Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.95.

About Senior

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.