Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.27.

Get Sempra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 2,482,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.