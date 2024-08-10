Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

HIMS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 8,244,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

