Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. 5,738,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

