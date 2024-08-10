Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.