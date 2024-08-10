Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.