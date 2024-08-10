Scotiabank Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $25.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FROG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $22,086,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.