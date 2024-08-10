Scotiabank Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$110.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$94.06.
iA Financial Trading Up 3.0 %
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 earnings per share for the current year.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
