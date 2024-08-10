Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 820,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,940. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

