Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 3,303,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,233. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.