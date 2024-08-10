Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 2.8%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $247.28 and last traded at $246.79. 907,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,697,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,970.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,970.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,842 shares of company stock worth $60,982,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

