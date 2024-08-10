RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.45.

Get RXO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 864,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in RXO by 5,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.