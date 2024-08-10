Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 1,380,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,700,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

