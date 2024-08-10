Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,497. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Levin acquired 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

