Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,537. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.