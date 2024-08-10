Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

XNCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 348,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,570,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 87,979 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

