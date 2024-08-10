Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $35.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 5,013,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.