Roth Mkm Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $23.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

SEDG stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

