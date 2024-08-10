Roth Capital Weighs in on Ambac Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ambac Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

AMBC traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 1,206,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,114. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

