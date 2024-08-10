Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) & CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Head-To-Head Contrast

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and Roma Green Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $55.17 million 0.08 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Roma Green Finance $9.90 million 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Roma Green Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and Roma Green Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

