Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 18,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,463. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

