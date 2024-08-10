Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 18,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,463. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.