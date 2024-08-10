Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.07.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.15. 623,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $317.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

