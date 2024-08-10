Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $5.18 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,897.81 or 0.04777023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 504,180 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 504,180.01407031. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,976.53598208 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,175,778.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

