Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 17,795,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,930. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

