Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 17,129,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

